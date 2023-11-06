A new motorway toll device available to fleets, not only for heavy vehicles but also for vehicles under 3.5 tonnes, such as cars, motorbikes and vans. DVK Mobility expands its electronic toll services available to its customers.

The new motorway toll service

The new DKV Box Italia Fleet on-board unit is aimed at a broader clientele, with mixed fleets able to pay for motorway passage of their vehicles on all Italian motorways. “This is an important milestone for us, because it allows us to simplify toll payment for our customers in Italy and, at the same time, make it available for all types of vehicles,” said Jérôme Lejeune, Managing Director Toll and Refund Services at DKV Mobility. “I would like to thank AISCAT [Associazione Italiana Società Concessionarie Autostrade e Trafori] for trusting us and providing us with certified issuer status”.

Electronic tolls in Europe

Across Europe, DKV Mobility offers toll payment solutions in more than 30 countries, with the aim of making toll payment as transparent and simple as possible for its customers. Digital tools such as DKV Analytics or Toll Product Overview 2.0 provide DKV Mobility customers with a comprehensive overview of all toll-related expenses.

The DVK Mobility solution