Hybrid cinematic object, A country that stands wise mixes a compilation of images, testimonies and dialogues around the issue of police violence. But David Dufresne replaces the controversy with a sociological and philosophical debate where mutual listening becomes the norm thanks to a clever platform device. Faced with sequences in which they are sometimes the actors, the speakers are invited to comment or debate, sometimes providing new insight. The filmmaker also captures the audience’s hearing and attention through a simple process. The protagonists intervene in front of the camera without indicating a name or function. Thus, all the words become audible, since they are free of presuppositions or of a potential repugnance of principle. The filmmaker has shuffled wide, opting for a rare plurality that allows him to go beyond the strict militant framework, without giving up anything on the substance. A fair and powerful film, in the running for the César for best documentary. mr. mr.