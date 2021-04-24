There is no doubt that the sticky rhythm of “I don’t know” has caused a sensation, as Danna benhaim Y Rayza Ortiz they also joined the fun challenge of the popular song.

It all happened when Benhaim was reunited with his colleagues from the hit series Back in the neighborhood, and shared every detail of this moment with his followers.

Due to the great reception that this hit by Explosión de Iquitos has had, the actresses could not wait to also dance to the rhythm of this song. This video was recorded by Santiago Suarez and shared on social networks.

Also, as you can see in the clip, the popular Beto She did not resist this dance and was encouraged to perform some steps that drew more than one laugh from her companions from the tuned América Televisión series.

What other celebrities joined the “I don’t know” challenge?

Some Peruvian artists amused their followers by joining the challenge of “I don’t know”, a popular song by the group Explosión de Iquitos. As it is remembered, La Uchulú was the one who made the challenge viral on Tiktok.

Maricarmen Marín, Dayanita, Slavic Yiddah, Julián Zucchi and Kate Candela are some of the public figures who participated in this challenge.

Likewise, a few days ago, the journalist and motorist Fernanda Kanno shared with her followers on Instagram a video of the famous TikTok viral challenge “I don’t know”, from the group Iquitos explosion.

“In the desert with the # ViveComoSueñasPeruNatural team, my fellow travelers,” wrote the participant of the Dakar 2020.

Back in the neighborhood, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.