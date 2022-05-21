Comedian claimed that ex-minister made “personal attacks” against him; pedestrian denies and accuses him of sharing fake news

the comedian Gregory Duvivier again discussed with the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) this Friday (May 20, 2022). In live on Youtubethe comedian declared his vote for the former president Squid (PT) for this year’s elections and stated that the PT was “innocent” by Justice.

Ciro, pre-candidate for president, rebutted the statements: “It’s a lie by the PT. Lula had the processes annulled. He returns to the presumption of innocence, but he was not exonerated.”. PT benefited from a November 2019 STF decision that prohibited imprisonment after conviction in the 2nd Instance.

According to Duvivier, Ciro is unable to reach the 2nd round of the October election, not being a viable candidate for “Defeat Bolsonarism”. The comedian cited opinion polls to support his claims.

On social media, netizens criticized the pedestrian's performance in the debate.

“I’m a guy full of ideas. My great existential anguish is seeing our country going to the swamp and the best Brazilian elite making apology to a corrupt ignorant”said Ciro, referring to Lula’s candidacy.

Last week, during your program, the Greg News, Duvivier criticized Ciro and encouraged voters of the pedetista to vote for Lula in the 1st round of the October elections.

In response, the pedestrian invited the comedian to a debate –held this Friday (May 20)– and criticized Duvivier’s statements. He said unfair and untrue information about him had been circulated. The comedian denies it. He says that he made no insinuations and that Ciro’s claims “ignite” the debate.

After having participated in the program with the former minister, Duvivier said on his Twitter profile that the pedestrian lied. He cited an episode in which the pedestrian said that “there are people who think it is enough to be short and comedian” to become a statesman.

“Just now, Ciro stated that he did not make personal attacks or that he made insinuations in his video last week. Here they are video [assista abaixo]. Talk can, Ciro. But you cannot lie. Draw your own conclusions”.

Just now, Ciro stated that he did not make personal attacks or that he made insinuations in his video last week. Here’s the video. Talk can, Ciro. But you cannot lie. Draw your own conclusions. #Team #DebateCiroEGregorio pic.twitter.com/kUU4IaIyUn — Gregorio Duvivier (@gduvivier) May 20, 2022

BOLSONARO REACTS TO THE DEBATE

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) took advantage of the program’s repercussion and published montage in which he appears watching the debate between Ciro and Duvivier.

In the comments, he wrote that the “Left advocates decriminization of drugs”. And completed: “We are against”.

REACTION ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Profiles criticized Ciro’s performance in the debate with Duvivier.

“Ciro’s campaign is so misguided that he called a debate with a comedian to get beat up by the comedian”, wrote blogger Cynara Menezes.

The doctor and lawyer Daniel Dourado he said what cyrus “no condition”. And he called the debate “compelling”.