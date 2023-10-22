Inter de Milan won by a landslide Turin (3-0) to place themselves at the top of the Serie A table.

The Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez contributed with a goal to the ‘neroazzurro’ victory, scoring three games on goal.

(Yaser Asprilla, the Colombian jewel, scored a spectacular goal with Watford, video)(James Rodríguez returned to Sao Paulo on fire: two assists, video)

The ‘Toro’ made it 2-0 partial (67) with a powerful header from a cross into the area by Francesco Acerbi.

Good news?

With this, the Argentine striker reached eleven goals in nine games of the Italian tournament, expanding his lead in the scoring championship to five goals. In addition, the former Racing player reached 90 goals in 182 Serie A games, all with Inter Milan.

Martínez remains the tenth all-time scorer for the ‘neruazurro’ team with 114 goals, ten less than his compatriot Mauro Icardi (124). Lautaro Martínez, fixed in the scheme Simone Inzaghi He completed 82 minutes before coming off the bench.

“Lautaro did a very good job. He returned (from the national team) a day and a half ago and played a great game. He is lucky to play in a team that always puts him in the best conditions for the game,” commented the Italian coach after the match. The Brazilian defender also saw action Charles Augustuswho came on as a substitute in the second half (57′).

Inter Milan went three games without losing to reach 22 points and momentarily take the lead in the table with one point ahead of Milan (twenty-one).

The Zapata case

Duván Zapata arrived at Torino and stood out. He started every game and even scored a goal, which heralded a good moment for the Colombian striker.

However, when it was seen that he was recovering the good level that he was known for at Atalanta, Again, injuries forced him to step aside.

“The front Duván Zapata has suffered a traumatic injury to the left rectus femoris. The prognosis will be defined according to his medical evolution,” said Torino.

What is not known is how long Zapata will be out.

(Video: the great goal of the ‘unknown’ Colombian with which he ‘humiliated’ Lionel Messi)