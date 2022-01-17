Duván Zapata: the richest team in the world announces that it is going for him

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Duvan Zapata
Isabella Bonotto. AFP
The Colombian striker is still in recovery.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 17, 2022, 01:00 PM
Striker Duván Zapata continues to rise in his price. Although he does not play, he is still recovering from an injury, the Colombian is one of the most desirable scorers in Europe.
To the constant information that Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan have shown interest in taking him to their awnings, it is now announced that Newcastle is interested in him.
It may interest you: (Argentina would be low in the tie: Messi would not be against Colombia)
There is already talk that the English club has allocated 30 million euros to have him in its hosts, although neither party has confirmed if there are talks.
millionaire figure
Zapata has been key in the scaffolding of Atalanta, a cast with which he has qualified for the Champions League and his fight for the top places in the Italian Serie A standings has been constant.
The striker has also appeared with the Colombian National Team, although in recent times he has not been lucky and has not scored again.
Newcastle is the richest team in the world, after being acquired by the Public Investment Fund group, which has a large relationship with Saudi Arabia.
It may interest you: (Novak Djokovic: another ‘great’ closes the doors if he doesn’t get vaccinated)
sports
January 17, 2022, 01:00 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
.
#Duván #Zapata #richest #team #world #announces
Leave a Reply