Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Duván Zapata: the richest team in the world announces that it is going for him

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in Sports
Duvan Zapata

Duvan Zapata

Photo:

Isabella Bonotto. AFP

The Colombian striker is still in recovery.

Striker Duván Zapata continues to rise in his price. Although he does not play, he is still recovering from an injury, the Colombian is one of the most desirable scorers in Europe.

To the constant information that Inter Milan, Juventus and Milan have shown interest in taking him to their awnings, it is now announced that Newcastle is interested in him.

There is already talk that the English club has allocated 30 million euros to have him in its hosts, although neither party has confirmed if there are talks.

millionaire figure

Zapata has been key in the scaffolding of Atalanta, a cast with which he has qualified for the Champions League and his fight for the top places in the Italian Serie A standings has been constant.

The striker has also appeared with the Colombian National Team, although in recent times he has not been lucky and has not scored again.

Newcastle is the richest team in the world, after being acquired by the Public Investment Fund group, which has a large relationship with Saudi Arabia.

sports

.
