Duvan Zapata, For a long time, he has been in the sights of several European soccer teams, who want his services, after his good campaigns with Atalanta in Italy.

A few months ago it became known that the English Newcastle, the richest club in the world, was interested in his services, but an official offer was never presented.

In the last hours that interest in the Colombian reaching the Premier League has increased. Newcastle, again, intends to keep the striker.

the millionaire amount

In the first instance, Atalanta rejected a first offer close to 17 million dollars, but now they would put much more money to keep the striker.

According to the European press, Zapata’s arrival could be closed for a figure close to 22 million pounds sterling, that is, about 26 million dollars.

América de Cali can benefit from the operation. Fifa ruled that the club that has the training rights of a footballer may receive 5 percent of the transfer value.

After the above, the Colombian club could receive a figure close to 1.3 million dollars, if Zapata reaches England.

