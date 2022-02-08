The Colombian Duvan ZapataAtalanta striker, withdrew this Sunday from his team’s league match against Cagliari after suffering a recurrence of his groin injury, which had already left him off the pitch for the last month and a half.

On Monday it was learned that the player has a serious injury that would force him to undergo surgery and would have him off the pitch for four months.

According to ‘Sky Italia’, the results of the magnetic resonance imaging carried out on the striker should be known this Tuesday. There is fear because his new discomfort would require surgery and a very long time off due to disability.

It is said that Zapata’s problem is a detachment of the adductor tendon, a serious injury that would mean a long disability.

As it was learned this Tuesday, the Colombian striker will travel to Finland, where he will be checked by an expert doctor, of great prestige in the sport.

This is Dr. Sakari Orava, a renowned doctor, through whose hands great world sports stars have passed.

Orava was born in Kokkola in 1945, he is one of the world’s great specialists in tendon and muscle injuries. Orava was the doctor who has operated on Ousmane Dembélé, David Beckham, Marco van Basten, Didier Deschamps, Pep Guardiola, among others.

Sakari Orava, 75, has 40 years of experience in the profession and was the doctor for the Finnish team from the Seoul Olympics (1988) to Sydney (2000).

Duván took the field 58 minutes into the game at Gewiss Stadium, when his team was losing 0-1, but he had to leave just fourteen minutes later after noticing new discomfort in his groin.

The Colombian striker left the pitch walking, but visibly bothered by pain, and sat on the bench for Atalanta doctors to study the extent of his problem.

Atalanta’s offensive leader, Duván returned this Sunday after six weeks off in which Atalanta only won one game out of three in Serie A. In this campaign, the Cali player scored nine goals in 16 games.

