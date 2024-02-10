The Colombian striker Duvan Zapata He returned to scoring in Europe and did so this Saturday to save a draw for Torino on their visit to Sassuolo.

Zapata was a starter in the attack front of his team and very early he made himself noticed with his goal.

Torino was losing the game from minute 5 of the first half. But 9 minutes into the game the striker appeared to tie the score at 1-1.

Duván appeared at the far post to receive a cross from Bellanova and, well positioned, managed to score.

This is the seventh goal that the Colombian striker has scored for Torino and the second so far this year.

⚽️ Duván Zapata scored 1-1 partial between Torino and Sassuolo. ➡️ The forward has scored six goals and given three assists for the Turin club.pic.twitter.com/JpBMbVvajU — Speak Sports (@HablaDeportes) February 10, 2024

