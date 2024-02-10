You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Duván Zapata.
Duván Zapata.
The Colombian scored his team's tying goal.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The Colombian striker Duvan Zapata He returned to scoring in Europe and did so this Saturday to save a draw for Torino on their visit to Sassuolo.
Zapata was a starter in the attack front of his team and very early he made himself noticed with his goal.
Torino was losing the game from minute 5 of the first half. But 9 minutes into the game the striker appeared to tie the score at 1-1.
Duván appeared at the far post to receive a cross from Bellanova and, well positioned, managed to score.
This is the seventh goal that the Colombian striker has scored for Torino and the second so far this year.
⚽️ Duván Zapata scored 1-1 partial between Torino and Sassuolo.
➡️ The forward has scored six goals and given three assists for the Turin club.pic.twitter.com/JpBMbVvajU
— Speak Sports (@HablaDeportes) February 10, 2024
