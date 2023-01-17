Duván Zapata, on the radar of English football, close to playing with another Colombian

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Duvan Zapata
Agents of the club and the player are advancing in the negotiation.
January 17, 2023, 09:22 A.M.
The present of the Colombian striker Atalanta Duvan Zapata is not the best and an operation could be carried out in which the player could go to the English Premier League.
Zapata has been handicapped by a long injury and on his return he has not found the starting position he left behind when he had to be disabled.
The Colombian played only a few minutes in the historic win against Atalanta 8-2 against Salernitana in Serie A in Italy.
The option
The victory left Atalanta in sixth place, in the European zone, but Zapata is not listed, he does not score, he is overshadowed.
And this Tuesday the information was released that warns that the club’s agents and the player are approaching the subject of the conversations.
According to the journalist Fabrizio Romano everything is taking place before the possibility of changing the former strikerCali America.
“Everton is prepared to approach Atalanta to negotiate for the Colombian striker Duván Zapata. Intermediaries will work on the agreement with Everton open on loan with an option clause proposal,” he commented.
This indicates that Zapata could meet his partner in the Colombia selectionthe defender Yerry Mina.
Everton are prepared to approach Atalanta to negotiate for Colombian striker Duván Zapata. Intermediaries will work on the deal with Everton open to loan with option clause proposal 🔵 #EFC
Atalanta would only be open to discuss a permanent transfer to Zapata, as things stand. pic.twitter.com/td25x3EyRn
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2023
