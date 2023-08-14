Duván Zapata, bound for Rome at the request of José Mourinho himself

Duvan Zapata I would have everything defined to be a player of the Rome. The Colombian striker is to the taste of the coach, the Portuguese, Jose Mourinho.

After the possible passage of Marko Arnautovic, Álvaro Morata, Lucas Beltrán and Marcos Leonardor the club in the capital, everything indicates that Zapata will be chosen.

what is known

According to information from Corriere dello Sport, Roma launched the “decisive assault” to keep Zapata.

The Italian media reported that the Colombian would arrive on loan for a figure between 2 and 3 million euros with a purchase option for 6 or 7 million if some conditions are met at the end of the season.

“Zapata has three characteristics that Mourinho might like: he is strong, he has experience and he knows Serie A. He also wants to show, at 32, that he is not a finished player. Logically, the physical conditions are worrying, but right now in Roma they are looking for a goalscorer and it is him”, comments the Italian newspaper.

Sport Italia assures that the agreement between Atalanta, Roma and Duván is close to materializing: “The insistence of the last few hours seems to have finally paid off. The negotiation would be in its final stretch and the attacker ready to land in the capital.

