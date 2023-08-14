Monday, August 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Duván Zapata, bound for Rome at the request of José Mourinho himself

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Duván Zapata, bound for Rome at the request of José Mourinho himself

Close


Close

Duvan Zapata

New injury for Duván Zapata in Atalanta

Photo:

Twitter: @Atalanta_BC / EFE

New injury for Duván Zapata in Atalanta

The striker is close to closing the deal.

Duvan Zapata I would have everything defined to be a player of the Rome. The Colombian striker is to the taste of the coach, the Portuguese, Jose Mourinho.

See also  Nepal: 14 bodies found in search after plane crash

After the possible passage of Marko Arnautovic, Álvaro Morata, Lucas Beltrán and Marcos Leonardor the club in the capital, everything indicates that Zapata will be chosen.

(Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered)
(Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea)

what is known

According to information from Corriere dello Sport, Roma launched the “decisive assault” to keep Zapata.

The Italian media reported that the Colombian would arrive on loan for a figure between 2 and 3 million euros with a purchase option for 6 or 7 million if some conditions are met at the end of the season.

“Zapata has three characteristics that Mourinho might like: he is strong, he has experience and he knows Serie A. He also wants to show, at 32, that he is not a finished player. Logically, the physical conditions are worrying, but right now in Roma they are looking for a goalscorer and it is him”, comments the Italian newspaper.

Duvan Zapata

Sport Italia assures that the agreement between Atalanta, Roma and Duván is close to materializing: “The insistence of the last few hours seems to have finally paid off. The negotiation would be in its final stretch and the attacker ready to land in the capital.
(Neymar has a new team, he leaves Europe: they reveal what the million-dollar operation is like)

See also  Sampdoria, dinner for the negotiations on jersey numbers and overtime for Vieira

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Duván #Zapata #bound #Rome #request #José #Mourinho

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They use AI against pirated series on FB and Tiktok

They use AI against pirated series on FB and Tiktok

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result