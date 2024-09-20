Amid the boom of Colombian footballers around the world, increasingly more valued and sought after in the transfer market, Luis Diaz He is still the best placed, being the only one in a truly top team like Liverpool, although that does not mean that he is the one who earns the most, as other players enjoy a better salary in less renowned teams, such as Duván Zapata in Torino in Italy, James Rodríguez in Rayo Vallecano in Spain or Jefferson Lerma in England.

Diaz is not the highest salary

Díaz is waiting to improve his salary situation with Liverpool, taking into account that he is the sixteenth player in the team with the highest salary with 2,860,000 pounds per year (15,804,861,683 Colombian pesos), according to the media specialized in finances and player contracts Sportac.

However, Luis Díaz would be earning less this season than he was earning in previous campaigns, since the Colombian would have received 2,912,000 pounds annually.

In fact, Zapata, although he left the Colombian national team, is above and leads the ranking of Colombian salaries in the five best leagues in Europe with a weekly income of 96,154 euros, meaning Zapata earns around 5 million euros a year, according to figures from the specialist portal Capalogy.com.

Among the footballers currently in the national team, the case of midfielder Jefferson Lerma stands out. He plays for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League and earns around 4,335,000 euros a year, surpassing Díaz himself and his teammates who play in the English league, such as Luis Sinisterra (4,029,000), Daniel Muñoz (2,780,000) or Jhon Jader Durán, from Aston Villa, who earns around 1,857,000 euros a year.

The rebirth of James

A particular case is that of James, who is experiencing an international rebirth with his return to Spain, signing for Rayo Vallecano.

James is said to earn around 4,160,000 euros a year, making him the second highest-paid Colombian in the top European leagues.

It also draws attention Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who is now at Atalanta and earns around 2,780,000 euros per year.

