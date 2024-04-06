Duván Zapata is sweet again with the goal. The Colombian striker scored a double with Torino, but it was not enough to avoid defeat against Empoli, on matchday 31 of Serie A.

The Colombian had scored the goal to make the partial 1-1 in the 60th minute, after a clearance from Mergim Vojvoda.

Then, Zapata tied the game again, which seemed to be the final 2-2, in the 90+2 minute, with a pass from Raoul Bellanova.

However, Torino did not know how to take care of the result and in the 90+4 minute, the Frenchman of Senegalese origin Mbaye Niang scored the winning goal for Cagliari.

Why are they criticizing Duván Zapata?

Despite his great performance, Zapata ended up being singled out by Empoli fans for a curious action, in which he simulated an infraction. The match referee, Davide Massa, bought into the deception and called a foul in favor of Torino.

The action reminded us of a play from a match between Junior and América de Cali, in 2008, in which attacker Emerson 'Piojo' Acuña launched himself into the visiting area without anyone touching him.

The referee of that match, José Luis Niño, who was involved in the action, did not realize the deception and ended up awarding a penalty in favor of Junior. Acuña then said that “they had caught him in the middle,” although years later he recognized his simulation.

