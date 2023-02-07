Duván Vergara has had very bad luck in his time in Mexican soccer. The Colombian winger arrived in Monterrey in mid-2021, but his progression in the Albiazul team was cut short by a very serious injury that kept him away from the pitch for 329 days. The former América de Cali player played again with Rayados in the Clausura 2023, but in the matchday 5 match, against Toluca, but a gesture of his drew attention.
Vergara entered the game in the 85th minute, substituting for Germán Berterame. After the final whistle, the Colombian striker could be seen crying and had to be consoled by his teammates after suffering a new physical problem.
The Colombian winger clarified what his condition is and why he cried once the match against the Red Devils ended. Vergara stated that he had muscle discomfort, which is normal due to the time he was out of action, and that his tears were impotence.
“It’s better to miss a game than to miss two months. Let’s see what comes out, but above all, apologize for leaving in tears, because people worry, my family, that was not the way within so much joy of having won and I am like this. I spoke with the teacher (Víctor Manuel Vucetich), I apologized for not being able to contain my tears and that was what came to my heart and I could not contain it “
– Duvan Vergara
Until now, it is not known with certainty what type of injury the coffee attacker has and what his recovery time will be. However, Vergara was optimistic and said that he knows his body and that this discomfort “is not to worry about.”
