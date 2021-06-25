Jose Elgueta

Monterrey / 06.24.2021 23:50:54

The third discharge is close to closing in the cast of La Pandilla, Colombian Duván Vergara, 24, will be Monterrey’s new reinforcement. His transfer to Mexican football has already been agreed with América de Cali.

It only remains for him to pass the physical and medical tests so that he can join the Albiazules ranks. Rayados had different elements in a folder, but in the end, in consensus with the Technical Corps, they have decided on the extreme of coffee football.

They will pay a figure close to five million dollars for Duván, so that he can join the preseason in the next few days,As long as the times come, I would come to the Riviera Maya.

It should be noted that it will not be the only signing of Monterrey, as they are still looking to add some Mexican element to the team. Without ruling out, that there are more foreign arrivals before possible departures.

Duvan Vergara comes from being champion with América de Cali in the 2020 season and in the final tournament in 2019. Now he will seek to make a name for himself in Mexican soccer, where he will try to be a determining element in Javier Aguirre’s squad.

The Gang with this will add its third reinforcement after the great hiring of Hector Moreno and Esteban Andrada.

