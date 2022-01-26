Thursday, January 27, 2022
Duván Vergara suffers a serious injury and misses the Club World Cup

January 26, 2022
Duvan Vergara

The Colombian already wears the shirt of his new one.

The footballer plays for Monterrey in Mexico.

Colombian soccer player Duvan Vergaraformer América de Cali, suffered a delicate knee injury that will take him away from the courts for the next few months.

The Colombian was injured in the Monterrey match against Cruz Azul in Mexican soccer.

Knee injury

Vergara, who plays for the Rayados de Monterrey club in Mexico, suffered a torn ligament and meniscus.

The injury forces Duván to go through the operating room, being out of the courts for around 6 months, according to the first versions.

Vergara is absent from the team for the local tournament and for the Club World Cup, which will be played in the United Arab Emirates from February 3 to 12.

SPORTS

