The Rayados de Monterrey team continues in a big way and continues as the leader of the Clausura 2023, adding 31 points and with only one setback.
However, in the last few hours there has been talk about a possible loss for the next tournament, which would be striker Duván Vergara.
According to the first reports, the Colombian attacker would be living his last games as an element of La Pandilla, since Cruz Azul has already raised his hand to take over his services.
La Máquina continues with deficiencies in the upper part of the field, so in Vergara they see the right footballer to reinforce the attack.
Likewise, those in long pants from Rayados would not look badly on his departure, since the player has not performed as expected and the injuries continue to leave him alone.
So far in the tournament Duvan Vergara adds 100 minutes and a goal, likewise, and according to the Transfermarkt portal, its value in the leg market is 3 million dollars, an amount that the cementers would have no problem disbursing.
Duván Vergara arrived at the royal team in 2021 from América de Cali. Good things were said about him, however, he has been left behind and has only played 32 games, getting 7 goals and one assist.
