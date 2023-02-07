After finishing the day in second position in the general table of the Liga MX, the Rayados team is already thinking about their next rival, which is Atlas, whom they will face next Thursday, February 9 at 9:05 p.m.
Those led by Víctor Manuel Vucetich will arrive at this game with a hard loss in the offensive zone, since apparently the Colombian Duván Vergara will not be available for the match against the Guadalajara, because at the end of last Sunday’s game between Toluca, he came out with some muscle aches.
Although in the first instance the Rayados fans had been alarmed after seeing the player with tears in their eyes, it was the team’s technical director himself who reassured everything by stating that there was no alarming injury.
And now it was the same player who spoke out on the subject and also stated that said discomfort had nothing to do with the knee injury he had suffered a year ago, which took him away from the courts for the same time.
“Apparently it’s nothing serious. The tears are more of impotence. Suddenly feeling some pain, it makes you think about a lot of things. It’s more muscular, I’m exposed to that after being stationary for so long. I don’t want to miss games”
– Duvan Vergara.
The player assured that said discomfort has nothing to do with the injury he had a year ago, the same one that took him away from the courts. Rather, the tears were impotence because although he only played for around 10 minutes, the player wanted to do it in the best and most competitive way possible, but only that.
