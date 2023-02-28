At the close of matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club de Fútbol Monterrey was able to rescue the tie and preserve its streak of matches without losing, for which they have already recorded eight matches without defeat.
In this way they continue to add points and continue to maintain themselves in the top positions of the general classification and also, they have the return of their Colombian winger, Duvan Vergarawho apparently has overcome his injury and has already been present on the scoreboard after several months.
The Colombian attacker could not hold back his tears after scoring his first goal after so many months, as he worked hard after the injury that took him away from the pitch for many months. The last goal the coffee grower scored was in a 4-0 win against Necaxa in Clausura 2022 and a week later it was when he was seriously injured.
Vergara executed the penalty that gave the Gang a tie and the player couldn’t help but get emotional and jump to shed tears, after a long rehabilitation process in which he missed almost two tournaments.
With this result, the Monterrey team closed the date and they are already working for the next one. Meanwhile, Vergara He already registers seven annotations as a player in the box for the Sultana del Norte.
