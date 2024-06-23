The question duties on electric cars imported from China may not yet have been definitively resolved. This is because, according to what was reported by Ansa, the government of the Asian country and the EU have decided to resume dialogue on the topic with the common objective of avoiding what seems to become a trade war with unpredictable consequences already written.

Chinese electric car duties: discussions resume

In particular, the parties agreed starting talks on Brussels’ plans to raise tariffs to 38.1%: Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao appears to have held a video meeting upon request with European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. At the end of the discussion, it was decided to start consultations on the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles imported from China, the ministry said.

Comparison between China and the EU

“China is ready for dialogue and consultations on electric vehicles if the EU is willing to sit at the negotiating table sincerely to consider the reasonable concerns of both parties to avoid the escalation of trade frictions in a rational and professional manner – commented Minister Wang, who was also the protagonist of a meeting with the German vice-chancellor Robert Habeck – Let’s hope Germany carries out a positive rolepushing the European side to meet China halfway.”