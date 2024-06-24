Tariffs on electric cars from China yes or no? This is the dilemma that has gripped European politics in recent days, in particular after the decision of the EU Commission to proceed with the inclusion of further rates on vehicles imported from the Asian country starting from next July 4th. The Chinese government immediately made its voice heard, however, asking Europe to change the decision in order to avoid one trade war which could have important consequences. Meanwhile, dialogues have resumed between the parties.

Constructive comparison

“There was one constructive phone call between the EU and China on Saturday to discuss the issue of Chinese electric cars, which Europe believes enjoy unfair subsidies from Beijing, and countervailing duties – the words of the spokesperson of the European Commission, Johanna Bernsel, pronounced at the daily press conference of the European executive – The EU emphasized that any negotiated outcome of the investigation will need to be effective in tackling harmful subsidies. Now the parties will continue to engage and there will be dialogues this week in Brussels“.

Duties on Chinese electric cars

We recall that in recent days the Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Wentao, was the protagonist of a video meeting upon request with the executive vice-president of the EU Commission and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis: at the end of the discussion, the ministry itself announced, it had been decided to start a series of consultations on the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles imported from China. In short, it seems that both sides intend to avoid any type of commercial conflict: we will see how the issue is resolved.