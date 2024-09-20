European Commission and China negotiate tariffs on Chinese cars. The EU and Beijing have said they intend to step up efforts to avoid further taxation on cars produced in the Asian country. The parties may revisit a deal on a minimum price, although no agreement has been reached so far.

Negotiations between China and the EU

European Commission Vice President and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and Chinese Trade Minister Wang Wentao spoke at length on the issue yesterday as the Commission prepares to vote on tariffs of up to 35.3%, on top of the EU’s standard 10% duty on car imports.

Duties at the centre of the debate

The two had a “frank and constructive” discussion on the tariffs on electric vehicles, a Commission spokesperson said, with Dombrovskis stressing that the EU’s anti-subsidy investigation was fact-based and designed to allow for competition and a level playing field. “Both sides reaffirmed their political will to pursue and intensify efforts to find a mutually acceptable solution, which should be effective in addressing the problem, enforceable, monitorable and WTO-compatible,” EU spokesperson said – The parties agreed to review price commitments, which involve a minimum price commitment from exporters and often a volume cap.”

China’s response

Dombrovskis said the European Union would continue to investigate the situation. The European Commission vice-president also expressed “serious concerns” about China’s trade investigations into EU imports of brandy, pork and dairy products, which could lead to Chinese tariffs, saying they were unjustified and based on “questionable allegations”.