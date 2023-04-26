A Dutch Sudanese, who was on a business trip in his homeland, has been missing for a week. Yaslam al-Tayeb, 49, according to his son, was captured by RSF militia fighters while looking for a grocery store in an upscale area of ​​Khartoum.

The family fears for his health. “He takes pills for his type 2 diabetes every day and he didn’t have them with him when he was arrested,” says son Yasin (23) to The Daily Telegraph. According to him, his father has Dutch nationality – he married a woman from the Netherlands – and has lived in London with the rest of the family for years. According to him, the British and Dutch authorities have been informed of the situation. The British Foreign Office has not yet responded to a request for comment, the Dutch foreign ministry declined to comment, the newspaper said.

After the cabinet meeting, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra said today that he was aware of reports of a possible kidnapping of a Dutch businessman in Khartoum and called them ‘very worrying’.

Food store

Yaslam al-Tayeb was in Sudan on business, according to his son. His father works on construction projects throughout the Middle East and regularly travels to the country where he was born. The 40-year-old was supposed to fly back to London on Saturday, April 15, but the outbreak of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) made that impossible because fighting was also taking place at Khartoum's national airport.

After four days of staying indoors at his accommodation in the Riyadh district of the capital, an upscale neighborhood controlled by the RSF militia, Al-Tayeb left his home because he was running out of things. “He went with the caretaker to see if a nearby grocery store was open,” his son says, looking back. In his last voice messages back home, his father had said previous contacts with nearby militiamen led him to believe he was safe.



Human shield

That turned out not to be the case because the two were arrested by RSF fighters. They took them to headquarters, interrogated them separately and then released the janitor. Al-Tayeb held them. While he had immediately indicated that he had Dutch nationality, the family learned later. “We haven’t heard anything since then,” he said. “We have not received any confirmation of his health situation. It is unimaginable and the situation is getting worse with each passing day.”

Army Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused the RSF of taking civilians hostage on Saturday. "Militia members are deployed in residential areas and use civilians as human shields," he told Saudi news channel Al Arabiya.

Ramadan

His father would fly home before the end of Ramadan to celebrate Eid with his family. “The war in Sudan broke out on my mother’s birthday and my father disappeared on the last day of Ramadan, which is Christmas Eve for us,” Yasin sighs. “My mother’s last message to him was: ‘We have canceled Eid (al-Fitr)’.”

The son addresses the RSF in the British newspaper: “I hope this is a big misunderstanding and that the older members realize that they should just release him so that he can get on an evacuation flight.”

