And again ridiculous success for the Netherlands in racing. A Dutchman has probably won the first Grand Prix of the year.

For a long time, the Dutch racing fan was in a hurry. Racing and the Netherlands, those two things just didn’t go well together, it seemed. After all, we are a densely populated, over-regulated country without a large domestic car industry. Where even Belgium managed to produce several F1 race winners, we had to make do with Gijs, Jan and Arie. Now they are absolute heroes, don’t get us wrong. But success in the royal class was not there and also the mentioned ones cracks often had to turn over sponsorship dimes to get/stay on the job.

meteoric

How different everything is after the meteoric rise of Max Verstappen. Racing is suddenly no longer a niche hobby of the rich and messy tinkerers, but a mainstream pleasure. Max is not a racing driver in the Netherlands, but a sportsman who transcends racing by far. And with his fame, he also takes his sport to a whole other level. Nowadays no one is surprised if you don’t go to the football on Saturday but go to the go-kart track with your offspring.

Success never stops

You no longer have to find sponsors with a magnifying glass, but stand in line to support the new Max. Young talents but also older drivers benefit from the wealth. And so are the results. We win in Formula 2, both with the drivers and with the teams. We win Formula E. We win IndyCar with Veekay. We are going fast in the Endurance, in the Dakar, in the W Series. We have two drivers in Formula 1. It just doesn’t stop.

New Zealand Grand Prix

And this year also starts well, because the first Grand Prix has arrived. Wassenaarder Laurens van Hoepen has won the New Zealand Grand Prix. This classic was held for the second and last time at the legendary Hampton Downs Motorsport Park. Officially, the race is part of the Formula Regional Oceania championship. As such, there are also quite a few super license points to collect.

Sirs

Laurens managed to shake off the son of Alexander Wurz, Chris van der Drift, Chloe Chambers, David Morales and Jacob Abel, among others. Now you may not know those names, but some of the previous winners of the race may be more familiar. These included men such as Prince Bira, Sir Stirling Moss, Sir Jack Brabham, Bruce McLaren, Chris Amon, Sir Jackie Stewart, Keke Rosberg, Teo Fabi and Roberto Moreno.

Stroll and Norris

More recently, Lance Stroll, Lando Norris, Jehan Deruvala, Richard Verschoor and Liam Lawson won. All people who have made it to F1 or at least rogue against it. This is just like the Macao Grand Prix and formerly the Masters at Zandvoort a special race that you would like to have on your resume.

Second season

For Van Hoepen it is a nice boost ahead of his second full season in the European Formula Regional championship. He will compete again for ART Grand Prix. To climb further up the ladder, it will have to be a little better than last year. In 2022, Laurens finished 21st in the hard-fought championship with fifteen points. Anyway, champion Dino Beganovic also finished thirteenth in his first year…

