A Moroccan Dutchman who spent almost two months in a Spanish cell because he was probably wrongly included on an international terrorist list, was released on Tuesday. His lawyer reported this to the ANP news agency. The man will be put on a plane to the Netherlands on Tuesday.

The Dutch tourist from Tilburg was on holiday in Spain two months ago, when he got the fright of his life. He was arrested because, according to Spanish authorities, he was known as a member of a jihadist terror cell from Arnhem and posed a “danger to national security”. The man said earlier opposite NRC that the State had shared incorrect information about him with Spain, as a result of which he was arrested.

No suspicion in the Netherlands

The man was not wanted in the Netherlands on terrorism suspicion. The Dutch authorities therefore do not know what Spain has based its suspicions on. The Dutchman’s Spanish lawyer said earlier NRC never having experienced anything like this before. When the case came to light, the mayors of Tilburg and Arnhem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Justice and Security Dilan Yesilgöz (VVD) contacted Spain to secure the man’s release.

Muslim Rights Watch Netherlands (MRWN) believes that the man was wrongly put on an international terrorist list by the Netherlands, the organization said. know about A.D. For that reason, MWRN has filed a lawsuit against the State, which will be filed on Wednesday.