The Dutch watched slightly less television in 2021 than a year earlier. On average, people were in front of the TV for about 2 hours and 34 minutes a day, six minutes less than in 2020, according to the annual overview of Stichting KijkOnderzoek (SKO).











Total screen time per day, including timed viewing and streaming services, was 3 hours and 20 minutes. That is also six minutes less than in 2020. With 27 minutes a day, the Dutch watched more delayed TV. This was 24 minutes a year earlier.

Song Contest

By far the most people saw the final of the Eurovision Song Contest last year. Nearly 9 million people watched the event that took place in the Netherlands last year for at least a minute. On average, almost 5.56 million people watched the entire broadcast.

Only the European Championship matches of the Dutch national football team against Austria (5.57 million) and the Czech Republic (5.74) scored a slightly higher average.