A 40-year-old Dutchman was fatally injured early Saturday morning in a knife fight in southeastern Spain. An equally old Briton and a 48-year-old Finn ended up in hospital seriously injured, Spanish media report.

The body of the fatal victim showed multiple lacerations, some of which would have hit vital organs. The Briton suffered head injuries and stab wounds in his abdomen, the Finn is in intensive care with a collapsed lung. Both men had to undergo an alcohol and blood test and were taken into custody until the cause of the stabbing is clear. According to the regional newspaper Información, the latter is a suspect in the death of the Dutchman. The Finn is said to have responded to an attack by the two.

The fight took place in the semi-detached house of the Finn in an urbanization on the outskirts of Torrevieja, a seaside resort about 50 kilometers south of Alicante. A neighbor alerted police around 3 a.m. after hearing screaming. Upon arrival, officers found one dead and two injured. Because the Dutchman had nothing with him from which his identity could be derived, it was initially thought that he was British, but further investigation gave a definite answer about his nationality. Autopsy must reveal the exact cause of death. A hammer was also used in the fight, sources around the investigation told the newspaper.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague cannot yet confirm the death of the Dutchman. “We are looking into the matter,” a spokeswoman said.

Debt

According to local residents, the Finn had been living in La Torreta III, the oldest of a series of urban expansions with 5,000 homes near a pink salt lake, for about seven years, and the other two victims visited him more often. Sources close to the investigation told the Spanish news agency EFE that the three may have had an argument over a debt, after which a fight ensued.

The online newspaper El Español describes La Torreta III as a large urban complex of small bungalows built forty years ago. According to her, the neighborhood became known through the game show Un, dos, tres… which was shown from 1972 to 2004 on the Spanish public broadcaster TVE. Participants could win a house every Friday evening. 'Due to the financial crisis of 2008, many residents got into trouble and left, after which foreigners could buy houses from the bank for little money,' it says.