In 2006, a Dutchman was the best for the last time in the world championship of the football game produced by EA.

Bachoore settled in the final via penalties with his opponent Mark Zakhary (19) from Australia. The final battle was over two games. The first game ended in 2-2. In the closing stages of the second match, Zakhary equalized in the closing stages. No one scored in extra time, so a penalty shootout had to make the decision.

Afterwards, there was some commotion about the fact that Zakhary’s movements on his controller could be seen by the public on the big screen. ,,You can turn this on and off when you pause the match. But this is no longer possible during the penalty kicks,” said Bachoore, who himself could not see to which corner Zakhary shot or dived in the penalty series. “I see another screen in front of me. That big screen for the audience is behind me. I was completely focused on taking and stopping the penalties. After the I shot winning I was surprised because he and his manager were angry. It wasn’t until later that I heard why.”

The organization of the tournament has confirmed that Bachoore could not take advantage of the situation that has arisen. “They shared the video of the penalty shootout. It clearly shows that me and my manager only look at my own screen,” says the Dutchman. ,,By the way, it is the responsibility of the player to turn the visibility of the controller on or off. In addition: in the semi-finals, his controller could also be seen during the penalty shootout on the big screen, but you didn’t hear him then.”

Bachoore did not consider himself the favorite for the world title beforehand. ,,Certainly not. I play tournaments more often, but there are bigger names in this world. It was thought that I would not make it through the group stage of the tournament because I was in the group of death. I was among four top favorites in group. I managed to get through it anyway and from that moment on my confidence increased.”