The body of a Dutch man was found in the Thai tourist resort of Pattaya on Tuesday. The 72-year-old man probably died as a result of a crime. The Dutchman was found with stab wounds in his neck in his apartment in the Bang Lamung district, north of the famous seaside resort.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
21-02-24, 15:39
