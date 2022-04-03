The Antwerp Ring was closed for a while on Saturday afternoon after a Dutch wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision. The perpetrator had run off at a police check on the A12, just over the Dutch-Belgian border. According to the Public Prosecution Service in Antwerp, drugs were found in his car. The man was taken for questioning, Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

