A Dutch motorcyclist (71) succumbed to injuries sustained in a collision with a truck on Thursday in a hospital in the southern German city of Ingolstadt (Bavaria).

The Dutchman died on Saturday, the police announced today. On Thursday morning he rode with three motorcycle friends on a provincial road near Pobenhausen, about 16 kilometers south of Ingolstadt. For unknown reasons, the seventy-year-old, who was driving in front, lost control of his Suzuki motorcycle in a curve and collided with the left side of an oncoming truck with a trailer. He then ended up seriously injured in a green strip next to the road. His companions rendered first aid. The victim was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A traffic expert came to the scene to collect traces and reconstruct the accident,” a police spokesperson told regional media. The truck’s tachograph was also read during the investigation. The driver was a 37-year-old from the area.

The victim’s motorcycle was a total loss. The damage was estimated at 10,000 euros. The damage to the truck was estimated at around 500 euros. See also Easing of restrictions in China boosts Vale shares

According to the police, one of the companions of the Dutchman, the rearmost of the group, suffered minor injuries to an arm because he grazed the truck with a trailer after the collision with the seventies.