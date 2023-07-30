A hike to a glacier in southwest Norway has turned into a nightmare for a Dutch couple. The woman turned around halfway, her husband continued walking, fell and eventually succumbed to his injuries.

The victim was found early this morning after an extensive search, the police of the West district reported on Twitter. According to them, the man in his sixties was seriously injured and was flown by rescue helicopter to a hospital in Førde, a town in Vestland county. An hour later it was reported that the Dutchman had succumbed to his injuries and that the next of kin had been informed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague is familiar with the case. “We provide consular assistance to the family,” a spokesman told this news site.

The victim's wife had reported her husband missing on Saturday evening after he failed to return from the hike to Haugabreen Glacier in Jostedalsbreen National Park (Sunnfjord Municipality). A search was then launched in which twenty Red Cross volunteers, four members of a rescue dog brigade and a local celebrity took part. They were assisted by a rescue helicopter. At 5:30 a.m., one of the rescue dogs found the Dutchman.

The man had suffered serious head injuries, a police spokesman told the newspaper Verden’s Gang. “The temperature in the area was between 10 and 12 degrees all night and the man was wearing only shorts and a T-shirt,” the paper said.

The Haugabreen Glacier is located in the Nodfjord and according to the region website an accessible glacier for both young and old. Hikers must have ‘some experience’ with ‘trail hiking’ and have a ‘minimum physical condition’. In addition to hiking boots, they are advised to bring warm, wind and waterproof clothing, gloves and a hot drink.

The hike is about 6.2 kilometers long. 'From the parking lot you walk 5 minutes to the idyllic Haugastøylen. From here you follow the well-marked path along the glacial river Driva which flows through the dramatic glacial landscape. WikiLoc, a website with details of walking routes around the world. 'From the valley floor, the path rises in somewhat steep terrain to the viewpoint at Haugabreen. In this climb there is a lot of loose rock and gravel. It can be slippery on the rocks when it rains.'

