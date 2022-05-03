A 33-year-old man from the Netherlands was arrested yesterday at the airport in Spain for possible involvement in the production and trade of synthetic drugs. This is reported by the Public Prosecution Service East Brabant. His arrest is part of a large-scale drug investigation in which 13 suspects were arrested at the end of last year. The main suspect is a 32-year-old man from Bergeijk.

The Public Prosecution Service does not report from where the new suspect comes from. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the man is also not part of the criminal organization. He is said to have been involved in, among other things, the import of drugs.

After the previous arrests, new information led to the new 33-year-old suspect. He has Dutch nationality, but did not live here. “He probably hid himself abroad after the previous actions and arrests in this investigation,” said the Public Prosecution Service.

Encrochat

At the beginning of November of last year, a large-scale police action was launched under the leadership of the Public Minister of East Brabant against a criminal organization engaged in the production and trade of synthetic drugs. In the investigation into the criminal organization, the police managed to intercept chat messages sent via the messaging services Encrochat, Sky-ECC and Anom.

Thirteen people were previously arrested, including a 22-year-old suspect from Eindhoven and the main suspect from Bergeijk. On Wednesday, ten suspects in the case will appear in court at a pro forma hearing.

