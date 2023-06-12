A 71-year-old Dutchman has been arrested in France for shooting his 11-year-old girl next door. A neighbor dispute over a piece of land is said to be the reason for the violence.

The 11-year-old girl was fatally injured when the Dutchman fired on the family from his window on Saturday evening. She died on the spot. The parents, who were also in the garden, were also hit by bullets. The father was seriously injured and is in a life-threatening condition, reports the French newspaper Le Parisien. The mother suffered minor injuries. The sister (8) was unharmed and was taken in by another neighbor in a state of shock.

The shooting took place in the hamlet of Saint-Herbot in Le Bretagne (the westernmost part of France). The Dutchman is said to have opened fire on the British couple and their two daughters from his window after his wife had an altercation with the family. According to a witness, the girls aged 11 and 8 were swinging at the time. See also Plane tire bursts during landing at Congonhas Airport

Plot of land

The motive for the crime is not yet certain, but a conflict over a plot of land adjacent to both gardens may have led to the shooting. The prime suspect is a neighbor of the victims, the Quimper prosecutor confirms. He is a retired Dutchman of 71 years old. According to the local TV channel France 3 Brittany he has lived in the hamlet for three years.

According to the initial results of the investigation, the man “suddenly appeared armed with a firearm and fired several times in the direction of the victims who were in their garden, before taking refuge in his house, in the company of his wife.” The 71-year-old man eventually surrendered after police deployed a negotiator. He was taken into custody along with his wife.

‘Incomprehensible’

A neighbor who knew the family of the deceased girl reacts in the French media with incomprehension: “It is incomprehensible. I knew this little girl’s family very well. They are extremely friendly people.” See also Volodin called unacceptable artificial increase in prices under the guise of sanctions