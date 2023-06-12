The 71-year-old Dutchman who was arrested in France on Saturday for shooting his 11-year-old British girl next door has been charged with murder and attempted murder. Both he and his wife tested positive for alcohol and drugs. This has just been announced by a French public prosecutor. A neighbor dispute over a piece of land is said to be the reason for the violence.

The 11-year-old girl was fatally injured when the Dutchman fired on the family from his window on Saturday evening. She died on the spot. The parents, who were also in the garden, were also hit by bullets. The father was seriously injured and his life is in danger. In his case, the suspect has been charged with attempted murder. The mother suffered minor injuries. The sister (8) was unharmed and was taken in by another neighbor in a state of shock.

The shooting took place in the hamlet of Saint-Herbot in Brittany (the westernmost part of France). The Dutchman is said to have opened fire on the British couple and their two daughters after his wife had an altercation with the family. According to a witness, the girls aged 11 and 8 were swinging at the time.

© © vr



Plot of land

During the press conference, the public prosecutor indicated that it was ‘an earlier conflict and annoyance’ about a piece of land. According to mayor Marguerite Bleuzen of the municipality of Plonevez-du-Faou, which includes Saint-Herbot, a land conflict between the Dutch man and the British has already been mediated. There was no cause for concern at the time, the mayor said.

The man is a retired Dutchman of 71 years old. According to the local TV channel France 3 Bretagne, he has been living in the hamlet for three years. The man and his wife were called ‘the Belgians’ in the area. The man is said to have been born in Antwerp, but according to the prosecutor, he has Dutch nationality. According to local residents, the man had little contact with people in the area.

Large amount of cannabis found in house

According to the initial results of the investigation, the man "suddenly appeared armed with a firearm and fired several times in the direction of the victims who were in their garden, before taking refuge in his house, in the company of his wife." The 71-year-old man surrendered after an hour after police deployed a negotiator. He was taken into custody along with his wife. Both were under the influence of alcohol and drugs. According to sources closely involved in the investigation into the shooting, a large amount of cannabis was found at the couple's home.