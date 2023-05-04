In Vietnam, a 63-year-old Dutchman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife, media in the country report. According to them, the reason for the murder was the frequent use of the telephone by his wife. When she refused to put down her cell phone during a dinner party, the argument escalated. He allegedly stabbed her with two knives.

The woman, 53-year-old Le Thi Dung, was found dead in the couple’s home on Tuesday. It was immediately clear to the police that her Dutch husband was the main suspect, because he had sent a message to his stepdaughter after the murder. “I killed your mother,” she received on her phone.

Jacobus Johannes K. fled, but was arrested after he wanted to get money from an ATM.

Been in Vietnam for 17 years

Vietnam police have released a photo of the 63-year-old man being questioned. It shows him sitting in front of four officials in shorts and with his hands behind his back. According to Vietnamese media, he stated there that an argument over her phone was the reason for the stabbing.

The two had been together for years. K. has been living with her in Vietnam since 2006 and they got married in 2010, according to the widely read newspaper Tuoi Tre News. They lived in the tourist city of Da Lat in the south, northeast of the capital Ho Chi Minh City.

For a long time he had been annoyed by the fact that his wife was often busy with her phone, K. told the Vietnamese police. When it happened again on Tuesday during lunch and she wouldn’t put down her cell phone, they got into a fight. They broke up angrily, but saw each other again two hours later when Dung came home. That’s where it got out of hand again.

Jacobus K. took two knives from the kitchen. He stabbed his wife several times with it, he said.

The man is currently in custody. It is not yet known how he will be prosecuted. The Vietnamese police are continuing to investigate the case.

