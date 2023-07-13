At the annual bull run in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ​​a 58-year-old Dutchman was taken on the horns by a bull weighing more than 500 kilos on Thursday. The Dutchman was injured in his scrotum and was taken to the local hospital. A number of Dutch people participate in the very controversial bull run every year.

Randy Harms, 58, says he was overtaken by the bull after he lost his balance while running away. “I felt how the horn went through my leg,” he says to the Spanish medium Diary of Navarre. “What hurt the most was how I hit the ground.”

The Dutchman was so injured that he was urgently treated by Red Cross caretakers. Due to the severity of the wound through his leg to his scrotum, he had to be taken to a nearby hospital, where he spent the night. A doctor said that Harms escaped death. "If the horn had entered my groin, I could have bled to death."

It was a long-cherished wish of the Dutchman to participate in the world-famous festival. “He has been waiting for this for twenty years,” his son told Spanish media. “Fortunately, he can now smile a little again.”

Together with his son, Harms has now returned to the hotel where they stayed. On Friday they travel to Bilbao, after which they return to the Netherlands.

What is San Fermin?

More than half a million people typically attend the centuries-old San Fermín festival, where fighting bulls chase hundreds of daredevils through the city’s narrow streets. Every morning a kind of small rocket is fired to scare the bulls, who run chaotically into the narrow streets of the city, crowded with tourists. During their furious journey to the Plaza de Toros, the bulls often collide with walls and runners. Participants wear the traditional white shirts and red scarves.

The controversial races only last a few minutes, after which the rest of the day is filled for the runners with lavish parties, culinary food and cultural events. Last year, four runners were hit by bulls during the festival. Sixteen people have been killed in bull runs since 1910, most recently in 2009.

The festivities in honor of Saint Firminius (272-303) last nine days and started as usual with the shooting of a flare on the balcony of the town hall.

Bulls killed

The bulls that run every morning are finally killed in the afternoon by the well-known bullfighters, also called matadors. Animal protection organizations have been protesting for years against the ‘cruel bull runs in the city and the bullfights that follow’. During a previous edition, the activists in the town had placed 48 coffins, referring to the number of bulls killed in Pamplona every year during the festivities.

The festival, which partly owes its fame to the novel The sun also rises by Ernest Hemingway, has been around for centuries and has rarely been cancelled. That did happen during the corona crisis and during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939).