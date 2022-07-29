The 51-year-old man was wakeboarding with his wife and four friends on Lake Garda on Wednesday afternoon. When he jumped off the boat to reach the plank, the man probably became unwell and suddenly did not surface. The friends and the woman turned around and saw the man floating unconscious in the water. They pulled him on board, found a cardiac arrest and brought the boater to the side as quickly as possible. Heart massage was performed there.
The 51-year-old man was then transferred in an air ambulance to the hospital in Brescia, where the doctor determined death. The cause of death is still unclear.
The man was on holiday with his wife at a campsite in the town of Marone on Lago d’Iseo, about 65 kilometers away.
