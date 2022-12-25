The shot man is a 26-year-old Dutchman from Vlissingen. After being thrown from the car, the driver took off. He was driving a car with a Dutch license plate. “It is not yet clear what exactly happened,” says Willem Migom, spokesman for the Antwerp police.

“A Dutchman who was with the victim was taken for questioning. It’s unclear if the man had anything to do with the incident. The car will of course be tracked down.”

The police have closed the intersection on the Melkmarkt near the cafes Pelikaantje and Barok for trace investigation. The cafes have nothing to do with the incident.

