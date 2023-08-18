A 26-year-old Dutchman was arrested in Mallorca for ‘without reason’ kicking a drunk German (52) unconscious who had difficulty walking. This is reported by the police on the Spanish holiday island.

She suspects that alcohol was the reason for the incident because, according to her, there is no relationship between the two men, who stayed in different hotels. The victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The Dutchman has been arrested for assault, according to local media in a press release on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night from Monday to Tuesday on Avenida Miramar in the resort of El Arenal. Patrolling officers saw a man on the stretch of boulevard with “marked symptoms of drunkenness and who had difficulty walking.” Moments later, a younger man arrived and “without exchanging a word” shoved the victim, then knocked him to the ground and began kicking his head. The officers immediately intervened and managed to prevent the suspect from further attacking the now conscious victim, according to the police.

According to her, the suspect did not resist his arrest and will be brought before a court.

Kicked to death

The incident evokes memories of the drama with 27-year-old Carlo Heuvelman from Waddinxveen. He was hit on the head on the boulevard in El Arenal in July 2021, fell over and then received several kicks to the head and upper body. The twenty-something fell unconscious and died in hospital four days later as a result of brain damage.

Nine suspects from Hilversum – aged 18 to 20 – were arrested on suspicion of involvement in various riots that night on the holiday island. Eight of them eventually had to appear in court. Three were suspected of involvement in Heuvelman's death. The main suspect Sanil B. was sentenced to seven years in prison by the court in November. He was the only one of the Hilversum group of friends convicted of manslaughter. A DNA trace of the victim was found on his left shoe. Four co-defendants received 30 months in prison, the other three received lesser sentences.

In April 2023, during the hearing of the appeal against their conviction, the suspects announced that they are prepared to make statements again. Five of them are in custody. All suspects deny having anything to do with Heuvelman’s death. The Public Prosecution Service is convinced that at least one of the suspects must know more about that fatal evening than has been shared so far and hopes to gain more clarity about who played what role during the appeal. According to the Public Prosecution Service, ‘the process of establishing the truth is not yet complete’.

Dutch holidaymakers a year after the death of Carlo Heuvelman at the scene of the drama in El Arenal. © Video still



Dutch patrol

A year after the drama with Heuvelman, Dutch agents also patrolled Mallorca for the first time. They operated in mixed teams with Spanish colleagues in the busiest areas from Playa de Palma, the 6 kilometer long beach from the capital Palma de Mallorca to El Arenal. The main goal was to prevent 'improper behaviour' by holidaymakers, but according to local media, the Dutch agents also had to contribute to a better sense of security among tourists from our country, according to local media.

Speaking of inappropriate behavior: Dutch tourists posted a video on social media last month in which one of them could be seen pooping on the face of another tourist who was sleeping on the concrete edge along the boulevard. The 25-year-old perpetrator later stated that he was “incredibly sorry” for his “humiliating and disgusting” action.

160 arrests

Police in Playa de Palma have already arrested 160 people during night patrols this season. According to Mallorca Zeitung, this is apparent from statistics published by the national police on Thursday. Most of the cases involved robberies. Officers caught an average of two thieves a day.