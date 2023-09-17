A 20-year-old man from Rotterdam died after an argument at an Antwerp club. A fight on Sunday morning turned into a stabbing that left two people injured. The 20-year-old Dutchman later died in hospital. “One of the men had been punched in the face. A knife was then pulled outside,” says the manager of the entertainment venue.

