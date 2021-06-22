possible settlementThe body of a Dutchman was found on a bank of the Scheldt in Belgium on Saturday. It concerns 18-year-old Rodinho Breinburg from Amsterdam. He may be the victim of a settlement in the criminal environment, sources confirm. Breinburg was previously discredited nationally when he posted a video on Snapchat in which he kicks an older man off his bicycle from a scooter.











Breinburg was known as a street boy from the so-called H-buurt in Amsterdam-Zuidoost. He played football in the youth of FC Amsterdam. The police are still investigating whether and to what extent he became involved in the drug trade, like many boys and young men from Zuidoost. Last week, social media were called upon to share information about the missing Breinburg. His father posted a message on Facebook during the night from Saturday to Sunday in which he thanked everyone who has supported him: ‘Unfortunately, my son has passed away’. On a photo of Breinburg: ‘rip my prince’.

The father posted a short video with two photos of his son where a voice says, “There were times when you did things you knew you shouldn’t do, but you were forgiven for that.”

He does not want to say much about the backgrounds, he writes. “For those of you who have questions about what happened to my son, I can’t answer. I don’t have the strength for it. please The matter is in the hands of the police.”

Snapchat

In photos posted to the social media posts, Breinburg poses in all black with a shoulder bag in Southeast, bare-chested, with a gold chain or a necklace with a large cross, in a swimming pool with a cocktail and in front of sunbeds at the swimming pool of a hotel. In a video he is on a jet ski.

fuss

The infamous Snapchat film, which even Dutch politicians focused on, circulated on the internet at the beginning of last year. The footage showed the two boys on a scooter approaching an elderly cyclist from behind, overtaking and kicking his bicycle as they passed. Then they smiled back and saw the man flip over and land on the bike path with a big thud.

A witch hunt for the two young men started on social media. Thousands of people shared the personal details of the suspects and their relatives on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram so that the two boys would report to the police. After investigation, the police managed to arrest one of them, the other then turned himself in.

Belgian police response

The police in Basel in Flanders cannot yet report any details about ‘the circumstances of the death’ of Breinburg.

A lifeless body was found in the Scheldt on Saturday afternoon. It turns out to belong to an 18-year-old Amsterdammer. © TVEast



