The Israeli-Dutch boy who was kidnapped on the day of the coordinated attack in Israel ‘celebrated’ his 18th birthday last Sunday in the presence of Hamas terrorists. Ofir Engel was granted Dutch nationality through an emergency procedure, says his 77-year-old grandfather Jucha Engel from Israel. In both Israel and the Netherlands, the family waits in total tension. “Of course we think Ofir is still alive.”

