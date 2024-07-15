Dutch Yandex NV Completes Sale of Yandex’s Russian Assets

The Dutch Yandex NV has completed the sale of Yandex’s Russian assets and has left the company’s shareholder group. This was reported reports Press service of Yandex International Public Joint-Stock Company.

As noted by company representatives, Yandex NV will change its name and stop using Yandex brands by July 31, 2024. The foreign legal entity may be renamed Nebius Group; this issue must be agreed upon by shareholders.

The main owner of Yandex will be the ZPIF Consortium.First. Trading in the company’s shares will begin on July 24 under the ticker YDEX. The company will continue to develop search, city, entertainment and educational services, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence technologies, autonomous transport and other promising areas.

At the end of January, the head of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations, Sergei Gavrilov, said that control over 99.999 percent of the securities of the company’s main legal entity in Russia was received by MKAO Yandex, registered in the special administrative region (SAR) on Oktyabrsky Island in the Kaliningrad Region.