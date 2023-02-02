The Dutch prices of the new XPeng G9 and P7 have been announced.

XPeng is one of the many new Asian brands on the Dutch car market. The Chinese car brand has opened the order books for Europe. With this, the Dutch prices of the G9 and P7 have also been announced.

XPeng prices

The G9 is an SUV, where you could see the Audi Q8 e-tron as a competitor. The P7 is a luxury sedan. The G9 starts at 57,900 euros for the RWD Standard Range, said Electrek. For comparison, a Q8 e-tron starts at 66,415 euros.

A step above that is the G9 RWD Long Range with a price tag of 61,990 euros. The top model is the G9 AWD Performance, with a price of 71,990 euros. The P7 then. This starts at 49,990 euros for the RWD Long Range. The AWD Performance costs 59,990 euros.

The XPeng P7 competes with the Tesla Model 3, among others. At 44,490 euros, it is several thousand euros cheaper. In addition, the Model 3 is eligible for the electric car subsidy, while the XPeng P7 is just a few thousand too expensive for that. In that respect, the Chinese have not done their homework properly for the Dutch market.

Things like an electronic boot lid, a heat pump, steering wheel heating and soft-close doors are standard on the P7.

Fast charging

XPeng comes with good credentials. The G9 is on the 800V charging structure and can fast charge up to 300kW. If you opt for the RWD Long Range, you have a 570 km WLTP range. In short, on a technical level you have nothing to complain about. The P7 is less impressive with 175 kW fast charging, but still great. The RWD Long Range has a 576 km WLTP range.

The XPeng G9 will be released in September. The P7 is slightly earlier with deliveries in June this year.

