An 84-year-old woman from the Netherlands who died at the end of last year in her beloved southern France has left a municipality with a prehistoric attraction where she liked to walk, a sum of money that corresponds to one third of the municipal annual budget.











Francina Boidin, née (French for born, or maiden name, ed.) Van Bortel, stipulated in her will that Lamanon, about 50 kilometers northwest of Aix-en-Provence, will receive 1,441,005.08 euros to be precise. . According to her, the money should primarily be used for the restoration and maintenance of the caves of Calès, a man-made rock with caves that were inhabited from prehistoric times to the Middle Ages. The Dutchwoman was in love with it because she could walk there ‘greatly’. She also stipulated in her latest will that part of the money be invested in the well-being of seniors, reports La Provence.

The mayor of Lamanon announced at the most recent council meeting last week that a benefactor had decided to donate part of her inheritance to the municipality. An extraordinary and unexpected gift. Mayor Christian Nervi received a call in December from a notary who told him that his municipality would receive a donation without knowing the amount. In mid-January, he discovered the staggering amount that Francina Boidin had left behind. See also Covid today France, 332 thousand infections and 178 deaths

The Dutch lived according to France Blue in the neighboring village of Eyguières, where she died in November at the age of 84. The regional radio station does not report how long Francina Boidin had been living in Provence and where she came from.

Judging by a obituary on peoplelinq.nl Francina was born in Zeeland, most likely in Schoondijke in the municipality of Sluis. That is where her older sister Johanna Francina was born. On November 9, 2019 Francina reported that her ‘caring and dear sister Joke’ had passed away peacefully in Hoevelaken. She was 86 years old.

