A 29-year-old woman from the Netherlands was arrested today for giving a Nazi salute at the former extermination camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. This was announced by the Polish police. She brought the Nazi salute in front of the gate with the text ‘Arbeit macht frei’ on it. “The detainee was accused of participating in Nazi propaganda. She confessed,” the police tweeted.











She has been fined, according to the Polish news agency PAP. The woman was allegedly caught in the act by guards posing for a photo taken by her husband. “She stated that it was a bad joke,” a police spokesperson told PAP.

Nazi Germany built the extermination camp near the Polish city of Oświęcim during World War II. The site has become a symbol of Nazi Germany’s genocide of six million European Jews, one million of whom died in the camp between 1940 and 1945, along with more than 100,000 other victims.