While the mercury is rising during the spring break, many Dutch people are still heading towards Winterberg with their ski suitcases. But in the famous winter area three hours from the border, the slush puppy snow dominates. If there is already snow. “We left the Netherlands with the idea that we would have a lot of time for schnapps.” Don't expect grumpy faces, though: anyone who comes to Winterberg rarely comes just for the snow.