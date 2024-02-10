The Dutch water polo players have surprisingly qualified for the quarter-finals of the Water Polo World Cup in Doha (16-14). The much lower rated China kept the first knockout match exciting until the last quarter, but in the end the efforts of the still hot defending champion and European champion were just enough: 5-5, 3-2, 5-4, 3-3 .

#Dutch #water #polo #players #World #Cup #quarterfinals #surprising #amount #effort