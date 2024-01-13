The Dutch water polo women became European champions on Saturday. In Eindhoven, defending champion Spain was defeated in the final seconds: 8-7. Defender Bente Roggen scored the decisive goal.

After the Dutch team fell behind 1-2 in the first period, it laid the foundation for victory in the second period. The women scored four times, while Spain scored one goal. Spain then came back, but thanks to Roggen's late goal, the Netherlands took the victory.

It is the second major title in a row for the Netherlands. Last year the women became world champions in Fukuoka, Japan. Even then the difference was one goal. After penalties the score became 17-16.

The tournament was actually going to be held in Israel, but due to the unrest in the country, the Dutch water polo association KNZB took over the organization. About three thousand spectators saw the Netherlands beat Spain in Eindhoven on Saturday.